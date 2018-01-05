Buzzing Today: Asisat Oshoala, Chibok Girl Release is a Scam – Nigerians – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Buzzing Today: Asisat Oshoala, Chibok Girl Release is a Scam – Nigerians

Information Nigeria

Nigeria's very own Asisat Oshoala emerges Women's Player of the Year at the just concluded 2017 CAF Awards which took place January 3rd, in Accra Ghana. A teary Oshoala dedicated the award to all the ladies out there thinking of giving up because …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

