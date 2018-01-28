Bwari Crisis: FCTA To Assist Affected Traders
The Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) has reiterated its resolve to assist victims of Christmas Day crisis in Bwari area council, which resulted in the burning down of Bwari Market and subsequent loss of properties by traders. Speaking with newsmen in his office, the secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS), Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Bappah, said the […]
The post Bwari Crisis: FCTA To Assist Affected Traders appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
