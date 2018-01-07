C/River: Gunmen release abducted doctor

Gunmen early on Sunday released Dr Usang Ekanem, a medical practitioner with the Cross River College of Education Medical Centre, Akamkpa, Cross River State, kidnapped on Dec. 26, 2017 Dr Effiong Mkpanam, the state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar that Ekanem was released in the early hours of Sunday in Akamkpa. Mkpanam, who expressed joy over the release said a traumatised Dr Ekanem, was released safely to his family on Sunday morning.

