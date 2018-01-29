C/wealth Games: George sets eyes on the podium

After sealing her place in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, national quarter-miller champion,

Patience Okon George says she is not only out to compete but is hoping to mount the podium at the multi-sports events

Okon-George ran 51.94 seconds in the final of the women’s 400m at the Nigeria Golden League held at the University of Port Harcourt over the weekend.

George surpassed the ‘A’ standard of the event pegged at 52.10 seconds of the Commonwealth Games to secure her spot at the Gold Coast tournament.

“I am so excited meeting the standard and I believe my hard work paid off for me and I will not relent in my diligence.

This is the first time I will be competing in an individual event at the Commonwealth Games because my maiden outing was in the relay event. But this time around I am hoping to make it to the podium in Gold Coast and I intend to work hard for this and not just by dreaming it,” she enthused Monday.

The product of the Cross River State Athletics programme however, lamented that the programme that nurtured her has been

abandoned by the present state government . “I think without such programme athletes like us will not emerge and I am appealing to the government to consider resuscitating the programme so that more athletes can emerge from the state,” she said.

The two-time African Championships bronze medalist however, expressed optimism in Team Nigeria, saying that with quality training the team can still hold sway in Australia.

Despite qualifying for the Commonwealth Games, George will still compete against some foreign-based athletes at the trials for the Games, which holds in Uyo from February 14 to 17.

However, some of the standards required for the various events include 10.15 secs and 11.26secs for the men and women’s 100m. The standard for the 200m is 20.44secs and 23.10secs for the men and women’s events.

In other results at the Nigeria Golden League, Esther Isah won the women’s high jump after scaling a height of 1.75m while Emmanuel Arowolo won the men’s 200m in 21.53 secs.

Kalu Onwuka won the men’s shot put with a 17.90m throw while Isoken Igbinosun won the women’s 200m in 23.70 secs. Abejoye Oyeniyi won the men’s 110m hurdles in 14.10 secs.

The post C/wealth Games: George sets eyes on the podium appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

