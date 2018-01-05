 CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018


CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala
Ex- Super Eagles keeper, Idah Peterside has congratulated Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala for winning the African Women`s player of the year prize for the third time. Oshoala. Oshoala,23, beat Cameroon`s Gabrielle Aboudi and Chrestina Kgatlana of
