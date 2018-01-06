CAF Awards: Mikel, Rohr Vote Victor Moses

A breakdown of the votes for the 2017 CAF African Footballer of the Year showed that both Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and captain Mikel Obi voted Chelsea star Victor Moses, who finished fourth in the overall vote. Victor Moses was also top choice for coaches of Swaziland, South Sudan and Namibia as well as […]

CAF Awards: Mikel, Rohr Vote Victor Moses appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

