 CAF awards ‘no show’ will spur Eagles, says Rohr – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAF awards ‘no show’ will spur Eagles, says Rohr – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

CAF awards 'no show' will spur Eagles, says Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes the poor showing of the national team players at the recent CAF Awards will spur them to good performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Gernot Rohr. There was no Super Eagles player on the short-list of
Egypt's coach Cuper promises to achieve more in World Cup after best coach awardAhram Online
CAF Awards will inspire us in Russia – CuperKawowo Sports
CAF Award loss will fire Super Eagles to shine at World Cup – RohrSCORE NIGERIA (blog)
GhanaWeb –Sportlineng (press release) (blog) –Goal.com –Ripples Nigeria
all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.