CAF awards ‘no show’ will spur Eagles, says Rohr – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CAF awards 'no show' will spur Eagles, says Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes the poor showing of the national team players at the recent CAF Awards will spur them to good performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Gernot Rohr. There was no Super Eagles player on the short-list of …
Egypt's coach Cuper promises to achieve more in World Cup after best coach award
CAF Awards will inspire us in Russia – Cuper
CAF Award loss will fire Super Eagles to shine at World Cup – Rohr
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!