CAF awards: Supporters Club congratulates Oshoala, Ajayi

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcon’s striker, Asisat Oshoala and midfielder, Junior Ajayi, for their awards at the 2017 CAF Awards in Accra, Ghana on Jan. 4. The National Chairman of NFSC, Samuel Ikpea told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos that he was happy with the achievement of the Nigerian female footballers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

