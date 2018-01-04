CAF scraps award for home-based Players

The hope of African footballers who ply their trades not outside the shores of the continent have been dashed as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Wednesday Scrapped the award for their category.

The decision to scrap the Africa-based Player award came just as the stage has already been set for the 2017 edition of CAF Award in Ghana.

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, in a pre-award night presser, declared the category had been scrapped because there could not be any other best or “ two levels of football in Africa.”

Nigeria’s Junior Ajayi – the only Nigerian on the list – was in the running list for this year’s “home-based” award, but, with this development, he could solemnly ditched whatever hopes he nursed for an honour.

In the words of Ahmad: “There are no two levels of football in Africa. Best is best, not best for the bad or best for the best. That’s the reason.”

He added: “It’s very simple – we want to promote African football.”

The governing body of African Football had introduced the category in order to balance out what it realised was a lopsided yet more illustrious African Player of the Year award i.e having the AFCON and CHAN.

However, it is not clear if the decision enjoyed a consensus in Ahmad’s power bloc.

But, before bed time there will be an answer to the question of who would be the next African football king?

In the race for the crown are; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal).

The CAF Award for footballer of the year comes up in Accra, Ghana on Thursday.

