 Bernardeschi rescues Juventus after Dybala limps off in win at Cagliari – SBS – The World Game | Nigeria Today
Bernardeschi rescues Juventus after Dybala limps off in win at Cagliari – SBS – The World Game

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports


Bernardeschi rescues Juventus after Dybala limps off in win at Cagliari
Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner for Juventus as the Serie A champions escaped with a 1-0 victory from an enthralling Serie A clash with Cagliari, while Paulo Dybala left the field in tears with a hamstring injury. Source: Omnisport. 7 Jan 2018
