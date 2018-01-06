Bernardeschi rescues Juventus after Dybala limps off in win at Cagliari – SBS – The World Game
|
SBS – The World Game
|
Bernardeschi rescues Juventus after Dybala limps off in win at Cagliari
SBS – The World Game
Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner for Juventus as the Serie A champions escaped with a 1-0 victory from an enthralling Serie A clash with Cagliari, while Paulo Dybala left the field in tears with a hamstring injury. Source: Omnisport. 7 Jan 2018 …
