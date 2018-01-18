Calais migrants: UK and France sign new treaty – BBC News
Calais migrants: UK and France sign new treaty
France and the UK have signed a treaty to speed up the processing of migrants in Calais, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on his first UK visit. After talks with UK PM Theresa May at Sandhurst military academy, he said the treaty would offer …
