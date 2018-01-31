Camerounian soldiers invade Nigerian community – Vanguard
Vanguard
Camerounian soldiers invade Nigerian community
Vanguard
CALABAR—More than 80 Cameroonian soldiers, early yesterday, crossed the international border between Nigeria and Cameroun and invaded Danare in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, claiming they were fighting Cameroon militants who took …
