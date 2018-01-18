 Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Many students always  have this question about Studying  Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University, well from my research about this question i don’t it will work because  its compulsory in all Nigeria higher institutions that you must credit English,Literature,CRS and Mathematics with any other 1 art subject to study mass comm. You know […]

The post Can I Study Mass Communication With D7 In literature In University appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.