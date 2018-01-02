CAN, Kumuyi preach righteousness, obedience, others – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
CAN, Kumuyi preach righteousness, obedience, others
Guardian (blog)
The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged Nigerians to repent so that God could heal the land and restore losses of the past years. He also called on the three tiers of government to make dividends of …
New Year: CAN tasks Nigerians on political activism
Shun Hate, Inciting Speeches, CAN Tells Politicians
2018: God will restore our losses if…, says CAN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!