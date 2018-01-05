CAN, NBA seek immediate prosecution of culprits

Irked by the January 1 and 2, 2018 slaughter of farmers from Logo and Guma local councils of Benue State, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The state chairman of the association, Rev. (Dr.) Akpen Leva, decried the Federal Government’s alleged inaction to curb the mindless killings. He specifically accused the splinter leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Kautal Hore for the attack having issued a threat recently.

His words: “The attacks are calculated at undermining the much-enjoyed peace, freedom of worship and movement as well as the right to ownership of property. The acts are also aimed at impoverishing and enslaving Benue people, whose survival is mostly founded on crops farming activities.”

While expressing dismay over the failure of the Federal Government in discharging its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of citizens, the Christian body stressed the need for government to tackle encroachment, trespass or anything that could demean the sanctity of ethnic identity.

Leva further called for adequate compensation and socio-economic reparation of the lost lives and property.

“If you could crush Boko Haram in the far North, and Biafra in the East and South South, then, Fulani herdsmen invasion of Benue would be no issue to you,” CAN charged.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Emmanuel Agbakor, expressed disappointment at the display of “apathy” by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in respect of the killings.

Gbakor, who called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, noted: “We must all unite, irrespective of party differences, to ensure that the problem is solved now once and for all.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

