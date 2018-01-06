CAN to FG: Act Decisively against Fulani Herdsmen to Stop Attacks – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
CAN to FG: Act Decisively against Fulani Herdsmen to Stop Attacks
THISDAY Newspapers
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, yesterday urged the federal government to act decisively on the menace of Fulani herdsmen before it turns into a civil war. Also yesterday, the Catholic Bishops …
Benue massacre: Police arraign six as IGP meets Buhari
Herdsmen killings: CAN urges FG to act decisively before tt becomes national war
Benue killings: Youths raise militia group to tackle herdsmen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!