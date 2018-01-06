 CAN to FG: Act Decisively against Fulani Herdsmen to Stop Attacks – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAN to FG: Act Decisively against Fulani Herdsmen to Stop Attacks – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

CAN to FG: Act Decisively against Fulani Herdsmen to Stop Attacks
THISDAY Newspapers
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, yesterday urged the federal government to act decisively on the menace of Fulani herdsmen before it turns into a civil war. Also yesterday, the Catholic Bishops
Benue massacre: Police arraign six as IGP meets BuhariVanguard
Herdsmen killings: CAN urges FG to act decisively before tt becomes national warGuardian (blog)
Benue killings: Youths raise militia group to tackle herdsmenNew Telegraph Newspaper
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –The Nation Newspaper –Daily Trust –TheNewsGuru
all 34 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.