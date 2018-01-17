 CAN Urges FG To Proscribe Miyetti Allah | Nigeria Today
CAN Urges FG To Proscribe Miyetti Allah

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government to declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) a terrorist organisation. At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, addressed by CAN’s national general secretary, Rev. Musa Asake, the organization said leaders of MACBAN should be arrested and […]

