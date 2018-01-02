 CAN Urges Nigerians To Return To God, Restore Losses | Nigeria Today
CAN Urges Nigerians To Return To God, Restore Losses

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerians to return to God in repentance with a view to heal the Land and restore all losses in the past years. Ayokunle made the appeal in a statement signed by the CAN Head of Media, Pastor Bayo Oladeji on Monday in Abuja. “As…

The post CAN Urges Nigerians To Return To God, Restore Losses appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

