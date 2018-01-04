CAN urges protection of Christians in the north

• Demands probe of Kaduna, Benue killings

• Buhari commiserates with Ortom

• Mark condemns renewed attacks

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on the Federal Government to investigate the killings of District Head of Numana Kingdom, Dr. Gambo Makama, his wife and two others and the murder of about 50 persons in Kaduna and Benue states on New Year day.

Pam, in a press statement issued in Jos yesterday, condemned the killings of Christians in the north and urged the Federal Government to fish out the perpetrators of the brutal acts.

According to him: “The attacks on Gwantu, Headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State where the chairman of the traditional council, Dr. Gambo Makama alongside his wife and two other youths were gruesomely murdered on New Year day is condemnable and worrisome.

“Also, we are worried of the attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government areas of Benue State where over 50 people were murdered in cold blood on the same New Year day.

“CAN is not only condemning in stronger terms these mayhem and carnage but is calling for the immediate arrests and prosecution of all perpetrators of these heinous crimes without let.

“We are worried that the reluctance of the government in the poor handling of security is causing more harm than good. We are aware that if proactive measures are taken by the government where culprits are caught and disciplined, crimes in the society wouldhave been stamped out.”

Pam called for calm in both communities where the attacks were carried out, urging government to step up security in the entire country to forestall future killings.

He urged the Federal Government to investigate thoroughly and take stringent measures on allegations of security complacency to calm already frayed nerves.

“As we are assuring government of the church support, the church demands state protection for our members nation-wide to stop the unchecked killings mixed in different reactions. ” Pam added.‎

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over the killings, injury of several persons and wanton destruction of property by suspected herdsmen.

While expressing sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks on even innocent children, the president in a statement yesterday assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

Also former President of the Senate, David Mark has taken stock of the renewed violent attacks in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna States and called for urgent and strategic approach to halt further tragedies.

Tasking the Federal Government to devise more pragmatic ways of promoting security of lives and property, Mark said: “this pogrom is reprehensible, barbaric and inhuman.”

And in Makurdi yesterday, angry youths threw missiles on governor Ortom at Wurukum roundabout where they mounted a road block protesting killings of their loved ones by herdsmen.

The protest led to a heavy gridlock, causing traffic obstruction for motorists travelling through the axis to the north and southern regions of the country for almost six hours.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

