 Cape Town faces day of reckoning on drought and corruption – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cape Town faces day of reckoning on drought and corruption – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Cape Town faces day of reckoning on drought and corruption
Times LIVE
The dried up Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, which supplies most of the city's potable water. Image: Reuters/Mike Hutchings. The City of Cape Town council is expected to make crucial decisions on Friday about the drought and the future of a top
Drought Tax? No Thanks, Say CapetoniansHuffPost South Africa
5 diseases you might be at risk of during a droughtHealth24
CT council to decide on suspension of transport commissionerEyewitness News
New Vision –Truro Daily News
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.