Cape Town Taxi Flips And Rolls Into Oncoming Traffic [Video]

Something about having Table Mountain in the background of this awful video makes it all the more uncomfortable.

On Monday, a minibus taxi swerved and rolled into oncoming traffic, reports News24.

It was driving on the southbound lane of Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchells Plain when it overturned and collided with two other vehicles.

The City of Cape Town confirmed that the northbound lane was closed just before Weltevreden Parkway for a short period.

Take a look – you might have to watch it a couple of times to see what happens:

Thankfully, no deaths were reported.

[source:news24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

