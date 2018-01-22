Captivating Nollywood Actress, Eniola Ajao Stuns In Raunchy Birthday Photos
Nollywood Actress Eniola Ajao turned a year older on Sunday January 21st and she unleashed some captivating photos in celebration of the new year she just added to her already lovely years.
The naturally beautiful and endowed actress who is also a twin was not just stunning in the photos but drop dead gorgeous as she smiled into her new year with different shots and outfits that accentuated her curves and a glowing look.
Eniola Ajao, popular for her roles in Yoruba movies especially in movies produced by Odunlade Adekola has also produced some movies on her own and her role interpretation has endeared her to some lovers of Yoruba movies.
More photos below….
