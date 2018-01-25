Car Hailing Company, Taxify Reacts To Their Driver & Actress Shuga

Early today, we reported an incident involving an actress and a Taxify driver in which the actress claimed the driver tried to rape her. Taxify has however reacted to the alleged abduction and attempted rape incident that happened between one of their drivers and Shuga actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson.

See the statement the company release:

Early today, we received troubling news of an incident that occurred between a (male) driver-partner and a (female) rider on our platform where allegations of harassment and violence have been made.

Upon receiving news of this incident, we immediately contacted the rider and expressed our concern to her in person. Our lawyers have petitioned the State Intelligence Bureau and the Nigerian Police Force to take up the matter. The incident is currently under investigation with these authorities and we are giving all the necessary cooperation.

We at Taxify are committed to providing reliable ride experiences for our riders. Creating a safe and healthy experience is an absolute part of this.

We have zero tolerance for any and all forms of harassment and violence.

It is our policy to immediately ensure that upon such serious allegations – as in this case – the drivers account and access to the platform are taken away, which we have done.

We will be following the case with the State Intelligence Bureau and the Police keenly. We are determined to help see it to a just resolution.