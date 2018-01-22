 Car head-up display maker Navdy says units may stop functioning | Nigeria Today
Car head-up display maker Navdy says units may stop functioning

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Car head-up display maker Navdy is shutting down. The company sent emails to customers noting that it is liquidating its assets and that units already bought by customers may soon stop working.

