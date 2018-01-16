Car Thief Escaping With Stolen Car Involved In Ghastly Accident (photos)

What seems to be luck actually ran out on a car thief after he got involved in a ghastly accident while fleeing with a stolen car along Abuja expressway close to cooperative college Kaduna state.This accident occurred at about 12 noon on Tuesday January 16th, with no other casualties except for the man who had […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

