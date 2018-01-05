Carlos Tevez Set To Leave China

Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez is said to be looking forward to ending his contract at the club. The 33-year-old is believed to be eyeing a move back to Boca Juniors, from where he moved to China on a €700k-plus wage barely 12 months ago, although he’s believed to be tied to a two-year contract. […]

