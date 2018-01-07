Caroline Danjuma calls out Linda Ikeji over post – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Caroline Danjuma calls out Linda Ikeji over post
Gistmaster (blog)
Actress Caroline Danjuma might have no response for what looks like a shade coming from Davido's latest lyrics in a newly released song, but she sure has a reply for blogger Linda Ikeji who chose the same moment to pass some 'insults' at her on her …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!