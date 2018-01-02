 Cat born with two heads and three eyes | Nigeria Today
Cat born with two heads and three eyes

An Official cat page shared the photos of a cat that was born with two heads, three eyes and one stomach. The cat was born to a Cat Lover in South Africa.

The owner of the cat who wish to be anonymous, however, let the cat to die peacefully when she started vomiting after 16 days of living. She took the cat to a Vet who gave her injection.

