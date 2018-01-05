Catalonia: Messi, Barca agree to exit plan: report

Lionel Messi could leave FC Barcelona without a transfer fee if Catalonia ceded from Spain and the club did not compete in any of Europe’s top four leagues. El Mundo, a leading Spanish newspaper, on Friday reported this, citing a clause in his new contract. Barca’s all-time top goalscorer signed the contract in November, seven months before his old deal expired.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

