CATTLE COLONIES: Okorocha’s silence worries Imo residents

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—FOLLOWING reports that the governments of Enugu and Abia states have rejected the proposed cattle colonies by the Federal Government, Imolites are apprehensive that Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has not toed the same line.

Some who spoke to Vanguard, yesterday in Owerri, claimed that the silence by Okorocha, on the issue of establishing cattle colonies could be described as a consent .

Some asked the governor to be outspoken on the issue as other state governors from the Southeast region.

But many argued that whether Okorocha gives consent to it or not, that the stand of Ohanaeze Ndigbo against it would be superior.

Others maintained that, there is still need for the governor of Imo state to boldly state his stand on the controversial issue.

In his opinion, the former Imo state chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Chidi Osuagwu said, “ I think the stand of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo overrides that of the state governors on this issue. Ohanaeze has pointed out that the Igbo have the muduru cow industry in Igboland .

“As it relates to cattle rearing, the Igbo have a powerful industry of cattle rearing that was destroyed by the Nigeria /Biafran civil war. After the war, the federal government promised officially to help reactivate that cow industry.

“Now that they are talking of creating of cow colonies in Nigeria, the Igbo demand that the government should support us to rehabilitate the muduru cow industry which the Nigeria war destroyed and the Federal Government promised to reactivate it. It is time for them to fulfil that promise.”

On his submission to the controversial cattle colonies, the national president of Igbo National Council, INC, Mr. Chilos Godsent said: “Governor Okorocha should speak out, to enable the public know the position of Imo state, on the issue of the canvassed cattle colonies by the Federal Government.

“We would want to know if he has actually provided a space for them. The public should be aware of the feelings and position of the government on this issue”.

