 Cavani breaks PSG scoring record – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cavani breaks PSG scoring record – The Punch

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Cavani breaks PSG scoring record
The Punch
Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring his 157th goal with Paris Saint-Germain to become top scorer in the club's history during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier. Photo: AFP
Ligue 1: PSG's Edinson Cavani breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time club goal-scoring recordFirstpost
Cavani sets PSG all-time scoring recordChicago Tribune
Cavani nets to break Ibrahimovic's PSG scoring recordGoal.com
FourFourTwo –Reuters UK –ESPN (press release) (blog) –BlameFootball
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.