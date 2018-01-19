Caze – Sololo Ft. Orezi ( Prod by Mystro)
Caze kicks up the year 2018 with new resounding effort dubbed “Sololo” featuring serial hit maker “Orezi“. Sololo serves as follow up to his trending DJ Maphorisa collaboration “Phakisa“. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD
