CBN again injects $304.4m into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intervened in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to the tune of 304.4 million dollars. The Bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement in Abuja on Friday reiterated that the objective of the CBN remained to boost liquidity, production and trade.

