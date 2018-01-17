CBN injects $210m into Forex Market
CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another sum of $210million into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market, to meet customers’ requests in various segments of the market. Figures obtained from the Bank on Monday, January 15, 2018, indicate that the CBN offered $100million to authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the […]
