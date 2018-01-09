 CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions – The Punch

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions
The Punch
The Central Bank of Nigeria has indicated a plan to sanction any banks that violate the country's payment system's rules and regulations. The Deposit Money Banks in the country and other operators in the National Payments System would be slammed with a
CBN to punish banks, e-payment firms for infractionThe Nation Newspaper
e-Payments: CBN reads riot act to erring banks, othersNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.