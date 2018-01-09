CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions – The Punch
The Punch
CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions
The Punch
The Central Bank of Nigeria has indicated a plan to sanction any banks that violate the country's payment system's rules and regulations. The Deposit Money Banks in the country and other operators in the National Payments System would be slammed with a …
CBN to punish banks, e-payment firms for infraction
e-Payments: CBN reads riot act to erring banks, others
