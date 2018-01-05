CBN’s T-Bill slowdown may hurt banks’ profits, says Fitch – The Punch
New Telegraph Newspaper
CBN's T-Bill slowdown may hurt banks' profits, says Fitch
The Punch
An international credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has predicted that the Central Bank of Nigeria's Treasury Bills slowdown may impact negatively on banks' profits in 2018. The International agency on Thursday said that Guaranty Trust Bank Plc …
Fitch: Treasury bills supply threatens Nigerian banks' profits
