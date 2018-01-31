CDI, AKEES donates food items, relief materials to Cameronian Refugees in Nigeria

A non-governmental organization, Collective Development Initiative (CDI) in partnership with Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Employment Scheme (AKEES) on Friday distributed food items and relief materials to Cameroonian refugees residing in Okwangwo Community, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Co-founder of CDI, Amb. Aniefiok Jimmy during the distribution of the items, said the gesture was in line with the group agenda of providing succor to asylum seekers in Nigeria, stressing that the group would continue to play its role by providing relief materials and support to refugees while efforts were ongoing to ensure their return, to their country.

According to Jimmy, languages can never separate us “if you look at the way the world is going today, you’ll get to realise that the world is integrating beyond human imagination. Before, it was very difficult to communicate with someone outside, but presently, it has changed because you can sit in the comfort of your room and communicate with your friends overseas, that means the world is coming closer and closer, that’s why we came here.” he said

He commended AKEES for accepting to partner with CDI, especially on the timely delivery of the pencils they ordered under a very short notice, saying the gesture is something very unusual among companies in Nigeria, noting that AKEES products were the best in Africa.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Technical Matters and Due Process, Elder Ufot Ebong, while speaking with the refugee, lauded CDI for their gesture, saying it was a feat that could only be rewarded by God.

Elder Ebong called on the National Refugees Commission and National Emergency Management Commission, to redouble their efforts in achieving their core mandates, he also appealed to corporate organisations, and other public spirited individuals to extend a helping hand to the Internally displaced persons (IDP’s) in the country.

Speaking further, the governor’s aide thanked Collective Development Initiative for partnering with AKEES in delivering their corporate social responsibility. He noted that the Scheme, which is the governor Udom Emmanuel’s vehicle of reawakening the spirit of enterprise will always partner with creative groups.

Leader of Okwangwo Community Mr. Cypri Oki who spoke earlier, thanked CDI and AKEES for the food and other items donated to them adding that the Community could no longer cater for the refugees, due to financial constraints, but have allowed them fetch for food from their forest free of charge.

One of the Refugees, Mao Fred, thanked CDI and AKEES, for their benevolence. While thanking Okwangwo Community for providing them with shelter, he however appealed to the State and Federal Governments to intervene in their issues, to ensure their safety back to Cameroon.

Among the delegation to the Community were the general manager of AKEES Toothpick and Pencil Factory, Mr Friday Moses, Senior staff of the Factory and facilitators from CDI.

Items donated were bags of rice, food stuffs, toiletries, AKEES pencils and other academic materials, and cash.

