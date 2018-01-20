 Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party
Vanguard
The excitement on the faces of our celebrities is palpable as they braze up for an exhilarating time at the maiden edition of the celebrity housemates reality TV show. The welcome party for the housemates was held on the 12th of January, at the Palazzo

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.