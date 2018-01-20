 Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party | Nigeria Today
Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party

Posted on Jan 20, 2018

The excitement on the faces of our celebrities is palpable as they braze up for an exhilarating time at the maiden edition of the celebrity housemates reality TV show.

The welcome party for the housemates was held on the 12th of January, at the Palazzo Dumont Hotel, graced by top industry personalities such as popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, who hosted the welcome party and thrilled the guests, Fred Amata, amongst other invited guests.

Also in attendance were the 12 contestants, along with their loyal fans, friends and family, who came to show support and cheer their favourite celebrity on to victory.

The event was an opportunity for the soon to be housemates to share their intentions for contesting and how they wish to fight the issue of corruption in the society, with their teeming fans.

This highly anticipated event is powered by Heartlink Ventures, and supported by LIRS, Amen Estate,Dope TV and Fly 4 value.

 

The post Celebrity Housemates reality TV show begins with glitzy welcome party appeared first on Vanguard News.

