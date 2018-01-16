Celltrion’s Seo says company will build next plant outside of South Korea – FiercePharma
Celltrion's Seo says company will build next plant outside of South Korea
FiercePharma
Biosimilar maker Celltrion will build a third manufacturing facility but put it outside of South Korea. The decision comes as tensions are rising between North Korea and the U.S.. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print. Celltrion Chairman Seo …
