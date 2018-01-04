Cenk Tosun to Everton: The lowdown on the Turkish striker – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Cenk Tosun to Everton: The lowdown on the Turkish striker
SkySports
The 26-year-old Turkish striker will travel to Liverpool on Thursday to begin his medical and pen a long-term contract at Goodison Park, according to Sky sources. Here, we provide the lowdown on Tosun and get an expert view from former Everton …
Everton agree £27 million deal for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun
Everton on brink of completing £27million Cenk Tosun deal – and he could play against Liverpool
Cenk Tosun: Everton agree deal for £27m Besiktas striker
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!