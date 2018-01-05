 Libyan oil revenues up sharply in 2017, budget deficit halved – cenbank – ZAWYA | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Libyan oil revenues up sharply in 2017, budget deficit halved – cenbank – ZAWYA

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


ZAWYA

Libyan oil revenues up sharply in 2017, budget deficit halved – cenbank
ZAWYA
TUNIS – Libya earned $14 billion in oil revenues in 2017, nearly three times more than in the previous year, allowing it to halve its budget deficit, the central bank said, amid a partial recovery in oil output despite continued political and economic
Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production RecoversOilPrice.com
Central Bank of Libya says financial deficit decreased by 48 pct in 2017Xinhua
Libya oil income surges as output begins recoveryThe Daily Star

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.