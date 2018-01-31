CGN Blasts Shittu, calls him A Disgrace To Communication Industry

The Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN) on Monday reprimand the Minister of Communication over distribution of campaign cap during the nation’s NEC meeting where they were to examine critical national issues.

This was contained in a press statement issued and marked by the National President of the Guild, Mr. Wole Adedoyin amid the society’s January meeting in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Adedoyin who is additionally the Coordinator of Information Technology Writers Association of Nigeria (ITWAN) portrayed Shittu’s conduct as deceptive and unpatriotic.

“Counselor Shittu ought to have his head analyzed. His uncontrollable conduct amid the NEC meeting indicates how he handles the service”.

“We have said it commonly that Barr. Shittu isn’t skilled and effective to deal with the service. The Minister ought to be given another portfolio. Service of Communication is a wrong place for him to be. We are asking President Mohammadu Buhari to please put him to where he has a place before the most noticeably bad happen.”

