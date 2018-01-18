Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers United – The Eagle Online
Champions, Plateau United dismantle Rivers United
Elisha Golbe's exquisite free kick on 33 minutes set the tone for a richly-deserved 2-0 victory for Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, over Rivers United on Wednesday. Burly striker Emeka Umeh added the second, tapping in …
