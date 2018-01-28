CHAN 2018: Eagles rally to book semi-final spot

The home-based Super Eagles rallied from a goal down to defeat Angola and seal their place in the semi-finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday. Okechukwu Gabriel scored an extra-time winner as Nigeria sealed their place in the semi-finals of the 2018 CHAN with a 2-1 win over Angola at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco. Vladimir Vá’s second-half goal swung the game in Angola’s favour, but Anthony Okpotu levelled scores in stoppage-time before Gabriel scored the winner in the 109th minute of the clash.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

