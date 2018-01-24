CHAN 2018: Home-based Super Eagles sparkle to top group for quarter-finals berth – Vanguard
|
CHAN 2018: Home-based Super Eagles sparkle to top group for quarter-finals berth
Abuja – The home-based Super Eagles on Tuesday whipped Equatorial Guinea 3-1 after coming from behind in Agadir, to advance into the quarter-finals of the 5th African Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Morocco. CHAN Eagles The Nigerian side …
