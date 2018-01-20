 CHAN 2018: Nigeria look good for quarter-final berth, but can still be better – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
CHAN 2018: Nigeria look good for quarter-final berth, but can still be better – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

The home-based Super Eagles face Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday knowing they are just a step away from Nigeria's second-ever quarter-final berth at the African Nations Championship (CHAN). CHAN Eagles. In this ongoing fifth edition of the competition in
