CHAN 2018: Nigeria look good for quarter-final berth

The home-based Super Eagles face Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday knowing they are just a step away from Nigeria’s second-ever quarter-final berth at the African Nations Championship (CHAN). In this ongoing fifth edition of the competition in Morocco, newcomers Equatorial Guinea stand between them and a place in the knock out round in their final group game at Agadir. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after a disappointing barren draw against Rwanda on Monday, the Eagles have not appeared with the intent to take charge of the group.

