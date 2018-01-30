CHAN 2018: Sudan ‘miracle’ team defend 2550-day record – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CHAN 2018: Sudan 'miracle' team defend 2550-day record
Vanguard
“Miracle” semi-finalists Sudan defend a 2,550-day unbeaten African Nations Championship (CHAN) record when they tackle Nigeria in Morocco on Wednesday. The east African country have played 10 matches spanning eight years in the biennial tournament for …
CHAN 2018: Eagles will not underrate Sudan, says Yusuf
Nigeria v Sudan | Five ways for the Eagles to conquer the Falcons
CHAN: Taribo writes off Sudan, tips Eagles
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!