CHAN: Dalung, Pinnick want Eagles to go for Angola’s jugular – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
CHAN: Dalung, Pinnick want Eagles to go for Angola's jugular
Vanguard
THE Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Chief Obinna Ogba and NFF President Amaju Pinnick have pumped up the spirit of the Super Eagles ahead of tomorrow's 2018 African Nations Championship clash …
CHAN: Dalung, Pinnick urge Eagles to beat Angola
Kudos to Pinnick, the NFF
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!